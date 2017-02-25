BJP asks Digvijay Singh to resign over ‘donkey’ tweet against PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb. 25 : Condemning Congress leader Digvijay Singh for his ‘derogatory’ tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded strict action against the former, while asserting that he should be suspended from the grand old party.

“We strongly condemn Digvijay Singh’s remark. It is unfortunate that Congress has such kind of leaders. The party on which Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru used to feel proud once, has a leader like Digvijay Singh now who uses derogatory language for the Prime Minister,” BJP leader Siddharthnath Singh told ANI.

Singh also demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi over the same.

Escalating the controversy over the ‘donkey’ barb, Digvijay Singh said that the Prime Minister has indeed worked like a donkey.

“Modi ji, you very rightly said that you indeed work like a donkey,” he tweeted.

Digvijay Singh’s remark came on the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi’s assertion that he takes inspiration from loyal and hard working donkey.

“The people of this country are my masters, I take inspiration from the donkey because I work for people day and night…donkeys are loyal to their master,” Prime Minister had said while addressing rally in Bahraich.

The Prime Minister made the statement targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who had ridiculed tourism advertisement for Gujarat that features donkey.

“There comes an advertisement on Television that features donkeys. I will ask the megastar of this century (Amitabh Bachchan) to stop campaigning for donkeys,” Akhilesh Yadav had said while addressing a poll rally in Rae Bareli. (ANI)