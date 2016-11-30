BJP bought land before Demonetisation announcement on November 8: AAP

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had bought land ahead of the central government’s demonetisation announcement on November 8.

Addressing the media here, senior AAP leader Ashish Khetan said: “BJP President Amit Shah had asked all its state units to buy land before November 8.”

He said the BJP had bought land in three states — Bihar, Rajasthan and Odisha, and Shah had authorised the deals.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to be impartial then why did he not ask his MPs to submit the details of transactions made before November 8,” Khetan said.

AAP’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said: “As per media reports, it is clear that BJP had changed its black money into white, as in the months of July, August and September heavy amounts were deposited in the accounts.”

He said the AAP has documents of the transactions made during the buying of these properties.

“The deal of Rs 2 crore was done during the buying of land,” he said, adding, “On September 19, land was bought in Kishangunj, on October 5 in West Champaran.”

Chadha said the payment was made in cash and in cheques.

