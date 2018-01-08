BJP, BSP fight over Vande Mataram in Meerut

Meerut/Uttar Pradesh, Jan 8: The meeting of the newly elected mayor and corporators in Meerut went haywire when the national song, Vande Mataram was played. Before the commencement of the meeting, the song was played and the BJP members stood up in reverence. Many BSP and SP members sat glued to their seats which irked the BJP members to raise anti-BSP slogans and to a ruckus. The BSP, SP leaders left the meeting, resulting in the disruption of the meeting.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP had clinched 14 out of 16 corporations in the elections conducted during last month. Meerut and Aligarh were the only places BJP lost to Mayawati’s BSP.

BSP’s Sunita Verma who took charge as Meerut’s new mayor reversed the decision taken by her predecessor to make the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory at municipal corporation board meetings.