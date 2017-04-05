BJP Campaigner in Karnataka quits five-star hotel comfort and stay in Cow Shed

Bengaluru, April 05: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Karnataka assembly preferred a village cowshed over a five-star hotel for his accommodation at Mysuru.

S Suresh Kumar, who represents Rajajinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru south suburb, is campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Srinivasa Prasad in Nanjangud, who quit the Congress after being denied a cabinet berth, by-election scheduled to take place on April 9. Kumar sounds confident and says that the BJP will win in Nanjangud.

Srinivas Prasad resigned as a member of the Karnataka legislative assembly on October 17, 2016, to protest being dropped from chief minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet in June 2016. Prasad was the minister for revenue.

Talking to news agency IANS, the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the erstwhile BS Yeddyurappa government said: “Party leaders from Nanjangud have arranged a five-star hotel accommodation for me at Mysuru. But I prefer open air atmosphere at the cowshed rather than the air-conditioned atmosphere of the hotel in Mysuru.”

“Staying at open places, schools and cowsheds are not new for me. I slept at open places while walking from Bengaluru to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh in 2013. I have also undertaken a padayatra to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district in 2014 and to Sabarimala in Kerala in 2015,” Suresh Kumar said.

At cowshed, Suresh Kumar spends time talking to his followers and reading newspapers.