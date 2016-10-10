BJP cashing in on army’s valour to get votes, says Congress

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Congress on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to encash the valour and bravery of the Indian Army to get votes.

Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said that it was the soldiers who were making sacrifices for the nation but the ministers in the Narendra Modi government were trying to grab all the credit for the surgical strikes through “posters and hoardings”.

“Jaan ki qurbani sainik de aur 100 inch ka seena Modi ji ka ho (It is the soldier who is sacrificing his life but it is the chest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is swelling with pride to 100 inches),” Surjewala said referring to the surgical military strikes the Indian army carried out in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on September 29.

“The BJP is insulting the 68 years’ saga of bravery and valour of the Indian Army by saying that the Indian Army could strike across the Line of Control (LoC) for the first time, and by saying that the army was like Hanuman who did not know its prowess.

“The BJP is shamelessly using the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers in order to garner votes,” he added.

–IANS

