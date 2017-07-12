BJP IT cell general secretary arrested by CID in connection with Barsihat violence

Kolkata,July12: The West Bengal police arrested BJP IT cell secretary Tarun Sengupta arrested in connection with the Barsihat violence which sparked over an objectionable post.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested secretary of BJP IT cell Tarun Sengupta from Asansol for allegedly posting ‘fake’ images and video on social media that contain communally sensitive material. Sengupta is the third person to face action since Sunday on similar charges.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at the BJP for floating misleading and fake pictures on social media with an eye on triggering communal violence.

During the week, FIRs were lodged in Kolkata against a BJP spokesperson in Delhi. Police also arrested a man from Sonarpur for posting ‘fake’ pictures claiming those to be taken in Basirhat that was rocked by communal violence last week.