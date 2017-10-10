BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Amethi: Is it a part of BJP’s Mission 120 for 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, October 10: BJP Chief Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Smriti Irani have arrived for the Amethi rally as Shah takes the fight for 2019 General Elections.

For three days last week, Rahul Gandhi was in Amethi. He was initially denied permission to visit by the district administration citing security reasons but later relented.

Smriti Irani told that Rahul Gandhi had no clue about what’s going on in his own constituency. “You will find his name on some project or the other in Amethi, but there’s no work that he did here,” said Irani. She added that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has created jobs in Amethi. “Congress and Rahul Gandhi have already lost Amethi,” said Irani.

Irani objects Amethi being considered as a Gandhi bastion. She asserted, “Congress fared very badly in the last Assembly elections, how do you still call it a Gandhi bastion.”

As part of the attempts to nurture the constituency, Smriti Irani has continued to visit Amethi since the 2014 defeat. In a larger attempt, it is to engage the Congress’s firepower in its own backyard in the run-up to next General Elections.

Irani, on Monday – a day ahead of the high profile BJP event, took stock of the preparations in Amethi. She met senior party leaders at Salon in Rae Bareli followed by visits to Amethi and Musafirkhana.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Vadodara, Gujarat. Meanwhile, the entire BJP brigade land up in his pocket borough, his Parliamentary constituency Amethi to campaign for the 2019 General Elections. The two rival party bosses, in a unique exchange on Tuesday, will be seen pulling each other down in the opponent’s bastions.

Shah’s visit to Gandhi backyard can be considered as a part of the BJP’s Mission 120 for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The vistarak or expansion program, where the party resolved to win the seats in which it stood second in the 2014 General Elections. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya join Shah for the day-long schedule in Amethi.

Irani had contested the last Lok Sabha election against the Gandhi scion. She was successful in substantially reducing the Congress’s winning margin.