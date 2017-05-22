BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa lands in trouble after eating restaurant-made idlis at the house of a Dalit

Bengaluru,May22: Karnataka state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa landed in trouble after eating restaurant-made idlis at the house of a Dalit family in Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

In his complaint, D Venkatesh of Mandya, has accused the former chief minister of practising untouchability after it was discovered that the breakfast Yeddyurappa had at a Dalit household in Chitradurga district on Friday was bought beforehand from a restaurant.

Yeddyurappa’s Dalit outreach was also attended by BJP leader KS Eshwarappa.

The BJP came to the former CM’s defence on Monday with party leader S Prakash saying the issue was being blown out of proportion. “We have done a lot for Dalit upliftment. This is a political witch-hunt.”

The BJP’s state media in-charge Dagge Shivaprakash, however, admitted that the food was bought from a hotel. “As Yeddyurappa liked idli and vada, it was brought from a hotel. He also ate pulav that was prepared at the Dalit’s home,” Shivaprakash told The New Indian Express.