BJP confident of victory in UP

New Delhi, March 09: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressing its confidence of a favorable election result in the concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentarian Jagdambika Pal MP on Thursday said that it would form the Uttar Pradesh State government with a massive majority.

Jagdambika Pal said the strategy that the saffron party followed gathered support and would help in getting a clear majority. It is witnessing a wave of change with the people of Uttar Pradesh inclining towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pal added.

“There was eagerness among the voters during the assembly election campaigns,” Pal told to News agency.

Expressing the same opinion, another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentarian Hema Malini from Mathura, hoped that the party got an easy walkover in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), I would always want my party to win. Everybody feels the same for their respective parties,” Hema Malini said.

On the other hand, the Indian National Congress Party also maintained that it would form the government in Uttar Pradesh with its ally.

“Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance would form the government in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. Punjab, Uttarakhand will also see the Congress winning. Goa and Manipur will also see a surprising result,” Congress Parliament Member Rajeev Shukla told to News agency.

The election to Uttar Pradesh assembly was held in seven phases and concluded yesterday. The election process spread over a span of more than a month starting from February 11 to March 8th.

The counting of votes for the five state assembly elections will take place on March 11. (ANI)

