BJP and Congress councilors engage in scuffle at Jaipur civic body meet

Jaipur,Oct18:The Jaipur Municipal Corporation’s general body meeting (GBM), which will take place after a gap of nearly four months is expected to witness stormy sessions on Monday.

A day before the GBM, a pre – board meeting of Congress and BJP councillors was organised to decide their strategy. While the meeting of Congress councillors was chaired by city Congress president Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, BJP councillors’ meeting was chaired by mayor Nirmal Nahata.

Many Congress and BJP councillors are gearing up to protest against city mayor as allegedly no development and sanitation work has taken place in the city before the Diwali festival season.

BJP and Congress councilors engaged in a scuffle at the civic body meet .

According to the sources, in this meeting, three proposals would be tabled for the approval. Out of three, two proposals will be tabled for administrative and financial approval of tenders. “Though , the agenda is small meeting is expected to continue till two days as problems of each councillor will be discussed.” added source.

It was further informed , a proposal for excursion of councillors to other cities such as Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bengaluru has been included in the agenda. “The councillors will visit different cities to learn the revenue generation system, building plan approval, tax collection system, cleaning pattern, etc.