BJP conspired against Hardik Patel, followers prepared videos, claims Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti

Gandhinagar/Gujarat, November 17: As many as three videos purportedly indicating Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel in the association with some woman is taking its round on the web. The PAAS co-convener Dinesh Bambhaniya on Thursday asserted that the leaders of the Gujarat BJP brought forth a trick to outline the amount blend lead in a sexual assault case.

Bambhaniya charged that the “conspiracy” was incubated following bearings from Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state party president Jitu Vaghani and that the PAAS will take legitimate response against this. Meanwhile, Nitin Patel, the Deputy Chief Minister has eventually discredited the charges at a public interview later and said the gathering had nothing to do with the recordings and that it had all the earmarks of being a consequence of debate in PAAS.

According to him, Rs 40 crore was paid to set up the recordings. He claimed the contribution of one Vipul Mendapara from Surat and industrialist Bimal Patel in the conspiracy. There are 52 CDs of PAAS leaders, arranged by the BJP, of which 22 are identified with Hardik, he claimed.

Former Hardik close assistant Chirag Patel, who joined the BJP while Nitin Patel was present, at the question and answer session, stated: “The Patidar standard blend is no more a disturbance by the group, yet has turned into an unsettling of Hardik, who is utilizing the cash he got for the group in his aiyyashi. We had been hearing such things before likewise, yet used to keep mum in light of a legitimate concern for the group as there was no proof.”

The Deputy Chief Minister discredited the claims against the BJP which was accused of making the videos. “The PAAS convener should make lawful strides as opposed to making unmerited assertions. Just to accomplish political intrigue they ought not to misinform the group. The PAAS conveners who are just talking according to the content of the Congress should turn out and look for the expression of remorse of the general population of Gujarat as opposed to concealing their deeds,” he was cited as saying in a BJP statement.