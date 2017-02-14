BJP corners Akhilesh Yadav after woman accused SP MLA of rape found dead

New Delhi , Feb 14: Castigating the brittle law and order condition in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday cornered Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that the latter commenced his campaign for the state polls from Sultanpur where a 22-year-old woman, who had accused the contesting Samajwadi Party MLA Arun Verma of raping her along with some other youth in 2013, was found murdered near her house.

Asserting that Verma is a close confidant of the Chief Minister BJP leader Sambit Patra said, “Mr. Akhilesh Yadav launched a campaign for Uttar Pradesh elections from this constituency of Arun Verma, so naturally where you start a campaign from a person who propagates lawlessness shows what kind of law and order situation Akhilesh Yadav and his government would maintain in Uttar Pradesh.”

Treading same paths another BJP leader Nalin Kohli demanded inquiry against Verma and said that such incidents prove that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has hit an all time low and hence has collapsed.

“This is very serious very worrisome. In Uttar Pradesh law and order is in a state of crisis this confirms yet again that a person has been targeted who has leveled a serious allegation and that too of rape against a Samajwadi party leader,” Kohli told ANI.

“Law and order has collapsed in Uttar Pradesh and now if the Chief Minister there said that he will do something then it is too late as somebody has lost its life. Immediately the person should be taken in to custody and there should be an inquiry. How can murders can take place so freely in Uttar Pradesh?” he added.

According to reports, a 22-year-old woman, who had accused Verma of raping her along with some other youth in 2013, was found murdered near her house in Sultanpur, yesterday.

The body of the woman, who was missing since Saturday, was found on Sunday near a primary school in Jaisinghpur.

An FIR has been registered in this regard. (ANI)