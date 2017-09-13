BJP corporator Daya Gaikwad booked for allegedly raping 27-year-old woman

Mumbai,Maharashtra, India,September 13 (ANI) : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator of Kalyan (West), Daya Gaikwad, has been booked for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman from Thane.

A case has been registered under sections 376, 323, 504, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

According to reports BJP corporator Daya Gaikwad raped me at house of Ashwini Dhumal on September 26,” said the victim.

The victim said that she got to know about Gaikwad through Facebook “He said that he would marry me. I didn’t know that he was married,” the victim said.

The police is probing into the matter. (ANI )