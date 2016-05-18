BJP- CPIM workers clash at Thrikaripur, Kannur; Eight injured

Kochi, Kerala, May 18: Eight activists were injured in a clash between CPIM workers and BJP activists at Thrikaripur in Kannur district on Tuesday, police said.

According to sources, the activists of both the parties were having a political debate following which BJP workers attacked the left activists. And in retaliation, CPIM attacked the houses of BJP workers.

Police have registered a case in this regard.

In the run up to the May 16 assembly polls, rival party workers have clashed in various parts of the state. On March 15, a Youth Congress worker was hacked to death allegedly by DYFI workers at Evoor in Alapuzha BJP and CPI(M) workers had clashed in Thiruvananthapuram district on March 14, leaving at least 30 injured, including former Kerala BJP chief V Muraleedharan.

An RSS worker was hacked to death last month in Pappinesseri and a BJP worker escaped with serious injuries in Panur, both in Kannur district, after they were attacked allegedly by CPI(M) workers.

According to data from Intelligence report, 104 activists have been killed in political clashes occurred during 2006-2016 span. Out of which 51 left activists and 34 BJP-RSS activists were killed. 42 killings have occurred in Kannur district.

45 political killings have been allegedly done by CPIM while 38 cases are credited to BJP-RSS.

Timeline of Political Killings (2012-2016)

# Nedumkandam Aneesh Rajan (Idukki): The deceased, 23, who was a SFI (Students Federation of India) activist, was stabbed to death on March 18, 2012. Though initial suspicions were against the Indian Youth Congress unit in Idukki District, it was later found that it was two CPM workers who killed Aneesh.

# Sajin Mohammed (Thiruvananthapuram): SFI activist was killed in a bomb attack during a college clash between SFI and ABVP activists on August 30, 2013.

# Narayanan Nair (Thiruvananthapuram): A CPIM worker was hacked by a group of RSS workers on November 6, 2013.

# Vinod Kumar (Kannur): A RSS activist was fatally attacked by a group of CPIM workers, while CPIM was conducting a march on December 1, 2013.

# Kathiroor Manoj (Kannur): A RSS activist died after being attacked by a group of CPIM workers using crude bomb in September 3, 2014. Senior CPIM leader P Jayarajan is under police custody with regard to the same case.

# K K Rajan (Kannur): A BJP activist died after facing serious head injuries on stone pelting by CPIM workers on December 1, 2014.

# Oniyan Preman (Kannur): A CPM worker succumbed to injuries after being attacked by a BJP worker on February 26, 2015.

# KV Mohammed Kunhi (Kannur): An Indian Union Muslim League leader was killed in a bomb blast hurled during CPIM-League clash on November 3, 2015.

# Sujith (Kannur): A RSS worker was slained by alleged CPM workers in front of their parents on February 19, 2016.