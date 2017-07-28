BJP-CPM ruckus in Kerala, party offices, vehicles attacked, launches blame game.

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, July 28: The Communist Party of India (CPM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala have declared war on each other, as both sides went on an attacking spree on each other’s party offices, resulting in major property damage.

The clashes between the workers belonging to the two political outfits have erupted regularly in the past years, claiming an almost equal number of people from both sides.

Cpm goons vandalized bjp state office at Trivandrum and many of our Karyakarta’s houses. pic.twitter.com/BjBZrlADo4 — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) July 28, 2017

A number of violent incidents were reported between BJP and CPM workers since last night in Thiruvananthapuram, including attacks on residences of cadres. The BJP State Committee Office was attacked early in the morning.

According to reports, the CCTV footage showed a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) State Committee member IP Binu and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) State Secretary Prajin lurking around the premises during the time of the attack.

CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s house was among the many residences, including those of BJP and CPM councilors, which was pelted with stones. Several vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged. (ANI)