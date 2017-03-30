Budgam stone pelters have to be identified and prosecuted: BJP

New Delhi, March 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said it is essential to identify the stone pelters in Budgam and prosecute them for indulging in terrorism.

“It is important to identify those throwing stones. They should be prosecuted for a terrorism like crime, not for throwing stones but as they are helping terrorists. It is also needed to keep a tab on the social media. We should think about it,” BJP leader RK Singh told ANI.

At the same time, the media in Pakistan tries to affirm that India is indulged in state-sponsored terrorism. The first part of the news is —– Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday called for the government to raise India’s ‘state sponsored terrorism’ in held Kashmir in the UN Security Council.

Singh described it as a diabolical move and said that people are being paid to carry out such operations in the Kashmir valley.

“Clearly, the ISI is behind this and their supporters are in India. With their help, they organise these things. Separatists are also involved in this,” he said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the recent Budgam encounter should be taken seriously. He added that a thorough investigation is needed in this incident.

“If they are accepting money to do this, then, this is a very dangerous situation. This is not only an anti-national issue but an attempt to engulf our nation and our democratic nature. Naturally, we should take action on this problem,” he said.

In the recent issue of stone pelting in Budgam, three stone pelters were killed in firing by the security forces.

At least 17 stone pelters were injured in the retaliatory firing by security forces. The security forces had launched a search operation after getting a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, which then became a battle.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has made a fervent appeal to locals of the valley not to obstruct security forces while they combat terrorists.

Sources claimed that Pakistan is responsible for the violence in Budgam. (ANI)