BJP demonstrates in Kolkata over Kanhaiya Kumar’s visit

Kolkata, Sept 8 : Delhi’s Jawharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU)’s president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was earlier arrested for allegedly raising anti-national slogans, faced a massive demonstration in Kolkata on Thursday when he visited the city to join an event.

Kanhaiya took part in a programme, organized jointly by Communist Party of India (CPI)’s student wing All India Students Federation (AISF) and youth wing All India Youth Federation (AIYF), as the chief speaker at Mahajati Sadan in north Kolkata.

Hundreds of BJP supporters hosted protest in front of Mahajati Sadan, shouted anti-Kanhaiya slogans and pelted stones and eggs.

Police detained a large number of protesters to bring the situation under control.

A heavy police force have been deployed to the spot to avoid any untoward incident.

Kanhaiya Kumar is still inside Mahajati Sadan.