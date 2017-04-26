BJP dubs Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘drama queen’

New Delhi, April 26: BJP on Wednesday dubbed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a ‘drama queen’. The MCD polls verdict is a refusal of negative politics and conspiracy by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its desperate bid to rule the state of Delhi.

BJP’s Shazia Ilmi said that people of Delhi, including poor and marginal line sections, have come together for the saffron party’s development agenda casting aside the identity politics.

“People have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the idea of new India. It a rejection of negative politics of the conspiracy, blame game, shoot and scoot politics. I would like to warn Kejriwal not to blame EVM and leave politics as a career. He is a drama queen. He is very good at making baseless stories, conspiracy theories. He should not fool the people and blame other for his sins and omissions,” Ilmi told ANI.

While BJP leader Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal would lose the elections because of his aggression.

“BJP is heading toward victory and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is losing the elections. Kejriwal was in a hope of becoming Prime Minister after becoming Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal is losing the election just because of his aggression,” Patra told ANI.

The early trend of the counting for MCD, which began earlier today, shows the BJP in the lead, followed by the ruling AAP at second place and the Congress at third.

Voting for three new municipal corporations in Delhi took place on Sunday, in which 54 percent of the 1.32 crore electorates exercised their franchise.

However, the polling did not take place in two wards, Maujpur in east Delhi and Sarai Pipal Thala in north Delhi, where a candidate each of the Samajwadi Party died.(ANI)