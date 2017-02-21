BJP failure in Uttar Pradesh will lose Narendra Modi’s aura: Lalu Prasad
Lucknow, Feb 21: Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lose his aura with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
“Modi claims he is the adopted son of UP. He will lose his aura with the defeat of his party in these Assembly polls,” he said.
The RJD president was here to campaign for the SP-Congress alliance candidate Rakesh Singh from Harchandpur seat.
Lalu said Modi looks like a twin brother of US President Donald Trump and nobody knows what he will do next.
Training his guns at the BJP national president, he said when Amit Shah got stuck in a lift in Patna and he charged the people of Bihar with hatching a conspiracy against him. He stressed that winning the UP elections was vital for the SP-Congress alliance in order to remove the Modi government.
Lalu said both SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi were committed to turn Uttar Pradesh into ‘Uttam Pradesh’.
Alleging that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been put on intoxication and sidelined from politics, he demanded an enquiry.
“On the Godhra riots, Vajpayeeji had scolded Modi but L.K. Advani had saved him…but Modi has marginalised Advani too,” he added.
In a tweet posted on Monday on his account, Lalu said that Narendra Modi is a dictator and the unity and integrity of the country is not safe under his leadership.
Accepting an invitation from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief reached Lucknow on Monday to campaign in favour of the candidates of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in different assembly segments of Rae Bareilly and Amethi constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
Tags: #LaluPrasadYadav, #RJDChief, #UttarPradesh