BJP gains huge victory in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden by-poll, AAP candidate loses deposit amount

New Delhi, April 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a massive win in Rajouri by polls in west Delhi on Thursday defeating its nearest rival Indian National Congress Congress by over 14,000 votes.

The by-poll, which is being seen as a forebear to the Delhi Municipal Corporation polls scheduled for April 23, came as a blow to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which could only get 10,000 votes securing a distant 3rd position. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate secured only 14 percent of the votes polled and lost the deposit amount.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victorious candidate Majinder Singh Sirsa said the results showed that people had swept off the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “This is the end of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi,” Sirsa said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, denied that the result could have an impact on the Delhi Municipal Corporation polls. “Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) loss in Rajouri by poll won’t impact Delhi Municipal elections. The performance of our govt will ensure Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) victory in civic polls,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

Sisodia added that the party had lost the by-poll as people were unhappy with Jarnail Singh’s decision to go to Punjab and contest in Punjab Assembly election.

The Rajouri seat was held by Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Jarnail Singh, who resigned to fight in Punjab assembly elections. The party had swept Delhi with 67 out of 70 seats in the assembly elections in 2012 and is attempting to wrest all three municipal councils in the Capital from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per the final score, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 40,602 votes. Congress, which came in the second place secured 25,950 while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could get only 10,243 votes.

As the 13-phase counting opened early on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) consistently maintained the lead. The nearly 3,000 vote lead widened after 10 rounds landing the party a 14,000 vote margin.

With victory looking certain after the fourteenth round, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters outside the counting venue started chanting ‘Modi-Yogi’ and broke into celebration.

Rajiv Babbar, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president said that the results should be a lesson for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.