BJP gets one more weapon to attack its political rival Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, October 6: The story of the rivalry between BJP and AAP is not a fresh one. There are only certain developments. Both the faction make maximum utilization of the pitfalls and attack eachother. In yet another embarrassment, PM Narendra Modi’s ministry has been caught using the official machinery to carry out the ruling party BJP’s dirty political agenda.

The BJP and its arch rival AAP have been embroiled in heated exchange over army’s claims of carrying out surgical strikes across the LoC, reports jantakareporter.com.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Indian postal service joined the exchange when it posted a political tweet targetting Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

The tweet, now deleted, said, “You’ve failed us big time Mr Kejriwal, for you petty political gains you can become headlines for Pakistani press.”

Soon after jantakareporter.com carried this report, the telecommunications ministry was forced to react. According to the tweet posted from its Twitter handle, the postal service said that its account had been hacked. The message also tagged the both Ravi Shankar Prasad and his deputy Manoj Sinha in telecommunications ministry.

The tweet read, “Account hacked & some negative message @ArvindKejriwal has been posted. We sincerely apologies for inconvenience @manojsinhabjp @rsprasad.”)

Supporters of hardcore Hindutva ideology using the official government social media handles under Modi government is not new.

Not so long ago, Modi’s railway ministry had used its official Twitter handle to endorse a political tweet against Kejriwal after he criticised the flexi pricing of rail fares announced by the railway minister Suresh Prabhu.