BJP government led by Biren Singh in Manipur faces floor test today

Imphal, March 20: The first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Manipur, led by Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, will face floor test in the assembly today.

Apart from 21 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, the government claims support from four MLAs of National People’s Party, and one legislator each of the Lok Janshakti Party, the Trinamool Congress and the Congress.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to form the government in the state and has lodged all its MLAs in a Guwahati hotel along with an Independent and a Trinamool Congress lawmaker since Thursday.

Nongthombam Biren Singh was sworn in as the first Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister of Manipur on March 16.

Only two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs including the Chief Minister were inducted in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ministry, while four MLAs of National People’s Party (NPP), one each of Naga People’s Front (NPF), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Congress legislator who joined the saffron party were included in the ministry.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 21 seats and formed the state government with the support of four each MLAs of NPP and NPF, one MLA of Lok Janshakti Party and one each lawmaker of Congress and Trinamool Congress who joined the saffron party.

Thus, the Bharatiya Janata Party claims support of 32 MLAs in the 60-member assembly.

The economic blockade was imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) on November 1 to protest against the creation of seven new districts by the erstwhile Okram Ibobi Singh-led Indian National Congress government in the state.

The blockade on two national highways — NH-2 and NH-37 — has led to a steep rise in prices of essential commodities and severely affected the normal life in Manipur.

It had become a major issue in the recently held assembly polls in the state.