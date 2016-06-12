BJP on growth graph across India: Party chief Amit Shah

Allahabad, June 12 : Fresh from its electoral victory in Assam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successful overseas trip, including the US, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday asserted that the two years of NDA government have been exceptionally good and a lot has been achieved.

“This year, two important things have happened. Firstly, our government, led by Narendra Modi, at the Centre has completed two years. And secondly, the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been very good in the state assembly elections,” party chief Amit Shah said in his presidential address at the party’s National Executive meet here.

Referring to the recent polls, Shah said: “The victory in Assam has opened the gates to north-east India for the BJP.”

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Guwahati, the BJP is expanding,” he said.

Giving highlights of the party president’s address to the media, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad later told reporters that Shah also compared the performance of the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government with that of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

“While there was policy paralysis in the Congress-led government, our government has made progress with clear policy decisions — where policy decisions are taken by the political leadership and the executive implements them,” Prasad said quoting Amit Shah.

“The previous government was marred by policy paralysis. Our government has been a decisive government that has ended a lot of dilemmas of the previous regime,” he said.

Prasad said the BJP president pointed out that the two years of the Modi government have been corruption-free.

Shah told the meeting, attended by senior ministers, BJP chief ministers, party MPs and state unit chiefs, among others, that: “The Congress-led UPA government was in a dilemma whether rural development should take precedence over urban development. Whether there should be reforms or social welfare?”

“Our government has overcome all such dilemmas by striking a fine balance between rural and urban development, reforms and social welfare and issues of governance,” Prasad added, quoting Shah.

The party chief said that unlike in the past the “disconnect between the foreign and defence policy” has also been done away with in the last two years.