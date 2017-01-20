BJP hails resolution by Jammu and Kashmir assembly to bring Kashmiri Pandits back home

New Delhi, Jan. 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hailed the resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir assembly to bring the Kashmiri Pandits back in the Valley, asserting that the decision would give legitimacy to the Kashmiri Pandits to come back to their home state.

“The issue of Kashmiri Pandits has been deliberated on multiple occasions and I am glad that the house has decided to discuss in a positive way so that the Kashmiri Pandits who are outside Kashmir have every legitimacy to come back to their home state,” BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI.

On the 27th anniversary of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly yesterday passed a resolution for their return to the Valley.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah moved a resolution for return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

“Today it has been 27 years since they left the valley. The government should pass a resolution so that all those people will return to Kashmir,” Omar told the assembly.

He also said that all political parties should rise above politics and pass a resolution to create an atmosphere so that all those who have left Kashmir could return.

Omar had also took to Twitter, supporting the same.

“27 years is 27 too many #kashmiripandits,” his tweet read.

Ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits was an event that occurred on January 19, 1990, when most of the Pandit families were forced to flee from Kashmir Valley due to outbreak of terrorism.

The estimate of Pandits having fled from Kashmir ranges from approximately one lakh to as high as eight lakh. (ANI)