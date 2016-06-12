BJP highlights Islamic nations’ recognition for PM Modi at national executive meet

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh), June 12 : Bragging about the recognition given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Islamic countries, Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said even Muslim nations are with India in the fight against terrorism.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the BJP’s national executive meeting in Allahabad, Prasad said – Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan- accorded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with their highest civilian honour, which shows that India has emerged as a major centre of prominence in Asia.

“Iran, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Qatar, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have spoken in one tone about terrorism that it should be opposed. They all have said that India is a major centre of prominence in Asia,” Prasad said.

“Few people who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how his international image is, is the recognition of this. Amit Shah said in such a short span, two Islamic countries accorded him with highest national award. This is important from the point of view of India’s strategic interest,” he added.

The BJP national executive meeting began at Allahabad in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived here for the meet earlier today, told the BJP workers not to take the opposition lightly and counter their accusations by working for the people.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi made this assertion during a meeting with the BJP’s national office bearers’ held ahead of the two-day national executive meet that is going to discuss several crucial issues, including the next assembly polls due next year in five states particularly in Uttar Pradesh.