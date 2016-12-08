BJP hits back at Opposition: Says Black money supporters observing Black day

New Delhi, Dec 08: With the opposition observing black day to vent their ire over the existing problems post one month of the demonetisation drive, the government today cornered the Gandhi family while stating that those questioning the ruling dispensation are supporting the black money holders.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said the opposition is not observing black day, but they are voicing their supporting for black money holders.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he added, “Gandhi ji gave call for Satyagrah to see that victory of truth prevails. What are so-called namesakes Gandhis doing?”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar echoing similar sentiments alleged that the opposition protest was aimed at garnering media space.

“Opposition is staging protest only to garner media space, the government is ready for discussion in the house,” he said.

In the three weeks since the Winter Session began, the opposition parties have paralysed the Parliament’s functioning by cornering the government over the move.

A united opposition has decided to observe a black day today to mark the completion of one month since Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the surprise demonetisation announcement on November 8.

The members of Parliament from opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha as well as the Lok Sabha wore black bands and held a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament to highlight the consequences of the severe liquidity crunch on the poor and in the informal sector which runs on cash.

(ANI)