BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi for anti-poor remark, says ‘Golden spoon’ boy can’t digest poor man’s son being PM

New Delhi, September 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Thursday hit back at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for attempting to brand the NDA Government as anti-poor and said those born with golden spoon are not able to digest the fact that a poor man’s son is today the country’s Prime Minister.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said an ignorant Gandhi is not aware about the initiatives taken by the BJP-led government for the betterment of farmers and weaker sections of the society.

“If a person is born with a golden spoon and has just entered politics. How will he understand about what all have we done for the poor and farmers,” said Naqvi.

“How will he understand that the son of a poor family is the Prime Minister of our country and has done a lot for ordinary poor people, farmers as well as for the weaker sections of the society,” he added.

Naqvi further said the Congress vice-president is making baseless statements, as he has no major issues to highlight before the nation.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi’s ‘Khat Sabha’ in Uttar Pradesh, Naqvi sarcastically said that cots would create trouble for him in future.

The Congress vice-president yesterday took on the government while defending the farmers who walked away with cots at the end of his maiden ‘Khaat Sabha’ in Deoria earlier on Tuesday.

Referring to liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Gandhi yesterday said that farmers were being branded ‘thieves’ for taking away cots while an industrialist, who has escaped from the country, is called a ‘defaulter’.

Eyeing upon the throne of Lucknow, the Congress vice-president began his 2,500 km-long ‘kisan yatra’ earlier on Tuesday.

Gandhi, who is accompanied by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, is meeting the farmers, promising loan waiver and reduction in power tariff by 50 percent if the grand old party is voted to power in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.