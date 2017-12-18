BJP keeps its “Gujarat Fort” intact; “Temple politics” of Congress falls flat

| By : Nikhilesh Pathak

Ahmedabad, December 18: Overcoming anti-incumbency, BJP kept its Gujarat fort intact fighting a slew of young leaders including Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who at one point posed a big threat. With the result, the saffron party also throw down the gauntlet on the new found ‘Temple Politics” of Congress, which was first tested in Gujarat.

The BJP is all set to form the government, for the sixth consecutive time in Gujarat.

But the outcome saw a steep fall in the number of seats BJP managed to win as compared to 2012, nearly a loss of 20 seats, and the resurgence of grand old party Congress, as they increased their tally from 61 to 77.

BJP may have won but they lost as many as five sitting ministers including Shankar Choudhary from Vav constituency. Speaker Ramanlal Vora also lost from Dasada. Moreover, victory margins like CK Raolji winning by 242 votes in Godhra or Saurabh Patel’s 400-vote win in Botad reflects BJP’s decreasing popularity.

Arguably, it was prime minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive campaign that tilted votes in favor of the Rupani-led outfit. Rejuvenated Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, managed to woo voters as they increased their tally by 20 seats. Unfortunately, their heavyweights Shaktisinh Gohil, Siddharth Patel and Arjun Modhwadia faced defeats.

Saurashtra-Kachchh (54; BJP-23; INC:30; Others:1)

It wasn’t a clinical performance as party president Amit Shah predicted and wished for. The party got nowhere near the magical mark of 150. In fact, they struggled to reach three-figure mark. The saffron party did well in the Chief Minister Rupani’s hometown Rajkot winning six out of eight seats but they failed to impress rest of Saurashtra. In fact, they were rejected out-rightly by the electorate in two districts Gir-Somnath (4) and Amreli (5) where the party failed to even win a single seat out of nine. One of the biggest reason being the farmer’s agitation and Hardik Patel factor. Hardik took the farmer’s issues in his stride and took on the state government which turned out crucial.

North Gujarat (53; BJP:30; INC:23)

One region that must have given nightmares to BJP was the Northern districts of the state. The Patel (Patidar) dominated districts looked impressed by Hardik’s campaign and rallies against the government. Luckily, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, after trailing initially, managed to beat his nearest rival and Congress nominee Jiva Patel and 32 other candidates in Mehsana constituency. BJP survived Patidar agitation but paid a heavy price for lethargic work during floods in monsoon. Shankar Choudhary was the major casualty, as the minister in the previous government went down to Geni Thakor of Congress.

Congress’ new face and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor won from Radhanpur while Jignesh Mevani, another young leader, defeated BJP in his Vadgam.

Central Gujarat(40; BJP: 21; INC: 17; Others:2)

BJP had a pretty easy outing in Central Gujarat. With Vadodara, traditional supporters of BJP, contributing 9 out of 10 seats, the saffron party managed to retain the power. Also one of the factors that might have seen voters opting for the BJP is PM Modi’s campaign in the dying moments of the second phase. PM Modi stressed on how the state government successfully curbed the communal violence in the region in last 15 years. “End of the day, it is not GST or demonetization but security. I feel safe under BJP’s rule,” said a resident of communally sensitive area Vejalpur of Ahmedabad where BJP candidate Kishor Chauhan won for second consecutive time. Moreover, BJP’s popularity has decreased in the urban areas. As per the experts, BJP has worked extensively on the development of urban areas but they don’t have proper schemes for rural. The farmer’s land issue was the major factor that BJP

South Gujarat (35; BJP: 24; INC:11)

Hardik gave sleepless nights to BJP leaders when he addressed one of the biggest rallies, during his agitation in Surat. This was followed by Rahul Gandhi’s extensive campaigning in the region. Together, Hardik and Rahul, almost pulled of a coup in the diamond city as businessmen took to streets expressing their anger against GST and demonetization. Playing a masterstroke, BJP sent union ministers Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal to pacify the protesters. “They understand the finance and business aspect very well. That was the master stroke and we controlled the situation well and result tilted in our favor,” said a BJP insider.