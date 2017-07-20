BJP Kerala faction in defence: BJP leader allegedly takes bribe to get MCI's recognition for medical college.

Kochi/Kerala, July 20: In a big blow to the BJP Kerala faction, a BJP leader in Kerala had allegedly taken a bribe to ensure Medical Council of India’s (MCI) recognition for a private medical college in the state, according to Indian Express report. It was revealed during probe ordered by state party chief Kummanam Rajasekharan. According to the report, young BJP leader R S Vinod had confessed he had taken Rs 5.60 crore from the owner of a medical college. The leader had claimed that he had taken the money to pay MCI authorities in Delhi. The leader has revealed this to a two-member committee. The committee consists of senior BJP leaders K P Sreesan Master and A K Nazeer.

The committee has observed that the corruption charges were very serious in nature and cannot be allowed under the party regime at the Centre, the report says.The matter will be discussed at the next state committee meeting of the BJP. The probe was ordered after a complaint to the party in mid-May by the chairman of S R Educational and Charitable Trust R Shaji. Shaji alleged that he had paid Rs 5.60 crore to Vinod to acquire MCI sanction for his medical college.

In a shocking revelation, Vinod had paid this money to a Delhi-based middleman through a hawala dealer near Kochi. The probe committee recorded statements from six persons allegedly involved in the case including the middle man. Vinod is the state convener of BJP’s cooperative cell.

This comes at a time when BJP is eyeing to make inroads in the state. Party President Amit Shah last had visited Kerala for a three-day visit. Shah held a series of meetings with office bearers of the party and the RSS as part of efforts to strengthen the party base in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Shah’s three-day visit was aimed at wooing the Dalits and the minority communities in the state.

