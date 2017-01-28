BJP lashes out at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Reacting to Gandhi’s description of Modi as dual speaker, BJP spokesman Nalin Kohli said, “Everytime Rahul Gandhiji speaks the issue of corruption. He ends up focusing again on the biggest scams in the history of India which took place under the Government of Manmohan Singh and Mrs. Sonia Gandhi which is the UPA from 2004-2014. He must also provide answers on that.”
Kohli further said, “He just can’t bring issues just for the sake of raising it in a political valley. What’s important is the conviction; because if he had any conviction on corruption, he must have answers on all the biggest scams that took place in the history of India under the Congress”, as told to ANI.
Gandhi, who is on a three days visit to Punjab, addressed four rallies in Majitha, Bhatinda, Jalandhar and Sangrur. He used these events to target the centre and PM Modi.(ANI)

