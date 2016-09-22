BJP welcomes decision to rename Delhi’s ‘Race Course Road’ which houses Prime Minister to ‘Lok Kalyan Marg’

New Delhi, September 21: Welcoming the decision to rename Race Course Road as Lok Kalyan Marg, the Bharatiya Janata Party has said that there are a few more roads in the national capital that need a name change.

“It is a welcome decision. Race Coarse Road does not befit the name of a road which houses the Prime Minister who works for the welfare (kalyan) of the people. Hence, it is good that the road has been renamed. There are few more roads which need a name change,” BJP leader R.P.Singh told ANI.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and New Delhi BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

The proposal in this regard was moved by Lekhi, who had earlier written to the government that the current name of the road does not match with Indian culture.

Last year, Aurangzeb Road was renamed after former president A P J Abdul Kalam.

Earlier, there was speculation that 7 RCR would be renamed as Ekatma Marag to pay tribute to freedom fighter and social reformer Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.