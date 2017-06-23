BJP leader Bandi Ramesh was hacked to death at Guggarahatti in Karnataka’s Bellary

Bellary,June23:A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bandi Ramesh was hacked to death on Thursday night at Guggarahatti in Karnataka’s Bellary. The deceased is allegedly the Scheduled Tribe Morcha leader.

Ramesh, who was accused of attempt to murder, was recently released from jail on bail. There were several other criminal cases against him.

Ramesh is said to be a close aide of the Bellary Lok Sabha MP B Sriramulu.

Police suspect previous enmity to be the reason for the killing of the BJP leader.

Ramesh had faced several criminal cases in the past, they added.

