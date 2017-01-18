BJP leader Dr S Amar Prasad Reddy, has sent a personal letter to Rajinikanth requesting him to join BJP

Chennai, January 18: After the death of Jayalalithaa, on December 5, Tamil Nadu has started experiencing new heights of political suspense. The atmosphere has change all of a sudden and turned interesting.

Many names were being heard at the position of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Reportedly, the national parties are found keen in wooing Superstar Rajinikanth. Many leaders have directly or indirectly invited Rajinikanth to enter politics. Dr. S. Amar Prasad Reddy, a BJP leader from Chennai, has sent a personal letter to Rajinikanth requesting him to join their fold to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. This is not the first trial of BJP to grab the superstar to the party.

In 2004, speculations rose to its peak that he would join the party and support its alliance with the AIADMK. Rajini, however, refused to endorse the AIADMK-BJP front, but did say that he would vote for the BJP. That was the first time he came out openly in support of the party.