BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya terms West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as ‘Mausi of terrorists’

New Delhi/India/August 30: Bihar Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nand Kishore Yadav on Wednesday backed his party colleague Kailash Vijayvargiya’s comment against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that it is because of the Trinamool chief that the situation in the state is not getting stable.

According to reports, Yadav said hat Banerjee is being biased, and is overlooking a big section of the society.

The current situation in West Bengal shows that the state government is being biased. It was to overlook a big section of society. It is practicing politics of appeasement and because of which the environment in the state is tensed,” said Yadav.

Vijayvargiya yesterday termed Banerjee as Mausi (maternal aunt) of terrorists.

While addressing a public gathering in West Bengal’s North Paragana, the BJP leader said that people of the state will stop referring Banerjee ‘Didi’ and start calling her Mausi of the terrorist for giving shelters to the intruders of Bangladesh.

“People are feeling ashamed of calling Mamata Banerjee ‘Didi’ in Bengal now because she is giving protection to the intruders. People will now stop referring you ‘Didi’ and will call you ‘Mausi’ (maternal aunt) of the terrorists. She helps them to bring bomb and AK47 rifles from Bangladesh,” he said.