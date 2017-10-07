BJP leader Manoj Nageshia shot dead, CM orders strict action

Simdega/Jharkhand, October 7: In a tragic incident, a BJP leader was killed on Saturday by an unknown attacker at Lacharagarh of Simdega district.

The BJP leader Manoj Nageshia was attacked and shot at during last night. Reportedly, he was having food along with his friend in his house while the assailant carried out the attack. Manoj Nageshia was rushed to the nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Manoj Nageshia had contested in the last Assembly poll. He was one of the treasurers of the Jharkhand BJP committee for ST/SC cell, who was unsuccessful in the polls.

Manoj Nageshia was a Maoist earlier. He entered the mainstream politics once he was released from jail.

Raghubar Das, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand communicated his shock over the incident. The Chief Minister ordered the director general of police to take immediate action against the killer.