BJP leader Nupur Sharma files complaint against AAP MLA Alka Lamba

New Delhi, May 23: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) leader Nupur Sharma on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) MLA Alka Lamba for obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

Sharma, in her complaint, said that Lamba obstructed the firefighting efforts of the fire department officials when they were trying to douse fire the n Moti Bazaar area of Chandni Chowk late Monday night.

Sharma’s complaint is based on a video and newspaper reports which accused Lamba of creating a photo opportunity for her.

Lamba reportedly climbed atop the firefighter crane and truck for the photo opportunity that hindered the firefighting.

“This stunt and act of Ms Lamba hindered the operations of the firefighters and delayed the process thereby increasing the risk of spreading the raging fire which could have resulted in greater loss to property as well as life,” said Sharma in her complaint. (ANI)