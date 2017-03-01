BJP leader Shazia Ilmi barred from triple talaq speech

New Delhi, March 01: BJP leader and former Television journalist Shazia Ilmi claimed that she was not allowed to speak on the issue of triple talaq at a seminar in the Jamia Millia Islamia University today, because she belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I was invited to speak and was one of the member in a panel discussion and the subject was on triple talaq. It is a key issue on that we had to debate, but there was a lot of pressure on the organizers. They felt if Shazia Ilmi will speak then it would lead to some kind of troubles in the campus,”

-Shazia Ilmi, BJP Leader

Shazia alleged that double standards and pietism prevails in the political narrative.

Shazia Ilmi also alleged that she was barred from speaking on the occasion just because she was from the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

“I have never ever caused any troubles. I have always spoken against the country’s violence and led a very successful Anna Hazare campaign. How can they blame me as I have no track records of violence?’ Asked the former spokesperson of India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare.

It is Just because I am in Bharatiya Janata Party and there is open discrimination, I was not allowed to speak,” Ilmi added.

“Because we are part of a party, because we call the bluff of Communist and call the corruption of Congress party, we have to face this harassment,” Shazia said.

“The event was not arranged by the Jamia Millia Islamia University or any of its department. The venue was rented out to the organisers and in such events the University has nothing to do with either the subject or choice of the speakers. It was not our prerogative,”

-Jamia Millia Islamia University spokesperson.

The incidents come after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS)-affiliated body Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) forced Delhi University’s Ramjas College to axe a seminar due to the participation of JNU student Umar Khalid, charged with sedition last year.

ABVP activists are also accused of beating up students, teachers and journalists during a protest march in the campus.

Meanwhile, protests broke out in Jamia Millia Islamia University after the organisers rescheduled the event and also changed the list of speakers removing after Shazia Ilmi.

Shazia Ilmi was scheduled to attend the seminar at the college organised to discuss the controversial Muslim triple talaq issue on February 16.

The incident came to light at a time when an assault on freedom of speech is coming under the spotlight in the national capital where two incidents – Delhi University’s Ramjas College row and Gurmehar Kaur controversy, triggered a stir.