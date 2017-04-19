BJP leader Shazia Ilmi files a police complaint against persons who posted obscene remarks against her on social media.

New Delhi,April19:BJP leader Shazia Ilmi on Tuesday filed a police complaint against persons who, she said, followed AAP leadership online and had posted obscene remarks against her on social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader filed the complaint at Mandir Marg police station that she is being targeted ahead of the April 23 elections to the three municipal corporations in Delhi.

“I want police action against such men as I have been attacked online in vicious political campaign… filthy language and my face has been used along with lewd headings insinuating sexual violence,” Ilmi said.

She said the tweets are about encouraging follows tweeters to post dirty obscene comments against me, suggesting sexual harassment. These comments, posts and tweets are political in nature, but the language used is objectionable and abusive, she added.

“These tweets are from Twitter handles who follow AAP leadership. There are old tweets that show a kinship between the Aam Aadmi Party… the handlers have used these tweets to defame me and humiliate me in public perception,” the BJP leader said.

“These handlers have tried to defame me publicly. I want police action against these online terrorists. These tweets, more than 8,000 in number, have aggrieved me mentally and tantamount to online sexual violence against me,” Ilmi said.

The controversy erupted after former AAP leader Sandeep Kumar allegedly campaigned for BJP candidate Savita Khatri in Narela area for the MCD polls.

Ilmi said on Twitter that the BJP does not support Kumar as he has been an AAP leader. Ilmi also shared a video condemning Sandeep Kumar’s campaigning.

Ilmi said in response to her video, “AAP supporters” posted filthy remarks.

These persons had questioned how the BJP had accepted Sandeep Kumar in its fold when senior AAP leadership was attacked after a sexually explicit video clipping of Kumar surfaced in August 2016, following which he was sacked from the Delhi Cabinet.