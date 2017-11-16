BJP leader Shiva Kumar, security guard shot dead by unknown assailants in Greater Noida

New Delhi, November 16: Two people were killed in shooting by unknown assailants in Greater Noida on Thursday evening.

The killed persons were identified as BJP leader Shiva Kumar and his security guard.

Reportedly, the unknown assailants who came in bike shot dead both of them in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh.

BJP leader Shiva Kumar and his security guard shot dead by bike borne assailants in Greater Noida’s Bisrakh pic.twitter.com/wZT8RbSvWI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2017

Shiva Kumar was a BJP leader and headman of Tigri village.

#SpotVisuals: BJP leader Shiva Kumar and his security guard shot dead by bike borne assailants in Greater Noida's Bisrakh; Kumar's car lost balance & hit a divider after shots were fired. pic.twitter.com/GlvrMWJP0h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2017

Shiva Kumar was killed after the criminals shot bullets at his Fortuner car. One of the security persons among three was killed while the other two were injured. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Greater Noida.

Reportedly, the Noida police are on the spot, investigating the murder.

More details awaited.