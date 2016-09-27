BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweets graded retaliation with Pakistan

September 27, 2016 | By :

NewDelhi,Sept27:BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy tweeted three step retaliation with Pakistan after its Uri attack.
He said India  should retaliate by downgrading the Pakistan embassy staff to third secretary status,suspending Indus treaty,Scarpping most favoured nation status.

Swamy’s provocative statements, often dubbed senseless by his detractors, had cost him his job at Harvard, where he once taught as a professor.

He had to face unprecedented anger by the American university after his article in an Indian newspaper demonised Muslims.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir
IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistan- arrested for leaking classified information
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
Economics fails Chandrababu Naidu | TDP’s political alliance with BJP to stay
Top