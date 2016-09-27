BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweets graded retaliation with Pakistan

NewDelhi,Sept27:BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy tweeted three step retaliation with Pakistan after its Uri attack.

He said India should retaliate by downgrading the Pakistan embassy staff to third secretary status,suspending Indus treaty,Scarpping most favoured nation status.

Let us start against Pakistan with graded retaliation:1.Expel Pak Emb staff upto Third Secy; 2.Scrap MFN; 3. Suspend Indus River Treaty. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 25, 2016

I had suggested three halal items: Suspend Indus River Treaty, Scrap MFN and scale down Embassies to Third Secretary level. 2 down 1 to go. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2016

Swamy’s provocative statements, often dubbed senseless by his detractors, had cost him his job at Harvard, where he once taught as a professor.

He had to face unprecedented anger by the American university after his article in an Indian newspaper demonised Muslims.