BJP leader Vinay Katiyar asks Muslims to leave India

Controversial BJP leader spotted doing hate speech against Muslims. He reportedly said that, ””Muslims should not stay in this country,They have partitioned the country on the basis of population. So why are they here? Muslims have been given their share. They should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan… they have no business being in India.”

Vinay Katiyar is the founder member of Vishwa Hindu Parishath’s youth wing. He always showed his anti-muslim stands and this time he urged that, who do not respect Vande Mataram, (and) those who insult the national flag, or hoist the Pakistani flag.”