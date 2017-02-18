BJP leader’s wife dies after being shot by husband

Meerut, Feb. 18 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Tomar’s wife Poonam succumbed to injuries on Friday at a hospital in Meerut.

She was rushed to the hospital after being allegedly shot by Tomar following a heated argument.

The politician first shot his wife and was about to shoot himself but was stopped by his nephew.

An FIR was filed against Kuldeep by Poonam’s family.

He is currently on the run.

(ANI)