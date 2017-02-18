BJP leader’s wife dies after being shot by husband

February 18, 2017 | By :
Murder case under-trial shot dead outside Delhi court.

Meerut, Feb. 18 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Tomar’s wife Poonam succumbed to injuries on Friday at a hospital in Meerut.
She was rushed to the hospital after being allegedly shot by Tomar following a heated argument.
The politician first shot his wife and was about to shoot himself but was stopped by his nephew.
An FIR was filed against Kuldeep by Poonam’s family.
He is currently on the run.

(ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
BJP leader slaps transport officer over removal of nameplate from his car
Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha seconds Judges mutiny
Cannot blame previous government for today’s economic state: Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha
Raju Pehalwan,former kabaddi player arrested for allegedly killing a local BJP leader in Ghaziabad
Shocking! Brothers succumbed to gun shots over car parking issue, following communal tension
Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim sentencing: ADGP issues high alert on Meerut, UP borders
Top