New Delhi, November 30: The Congress, which today staged a walk out of the Parliament demanding obituary reference to those killed in the Nagrota attack, said the BJP-led NDA government must learn lessons on nationalism.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh lashed out at Union Information and Broadcasting Minister for his outburst against party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and said that the grand old party has never done politics over national security.

“Venkaiah Naidu ji should introspect. The Congress Party has never done politics over national security. If the Congress Party has staged a walk out on the Nagrota martyrs then what is politics in this?” Singh told ANI.

Resonating similar sentiments, another Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, “If raising the issue of paying tribute to soldiers in the House is disrespecting them, they (BJP) must learn nationalism lessons again. If anyone is a patriot then he will be agitated. What is wrong if the opposition raises the issue?”

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day despite Speaker Sumitra Mahajan making all efforts to convince the opposition amidst uproar over demonetisation and Nagrota terror attack.

The opposition continued with its demand for a discussion on notes ban followed by a vote as the Lok Sabha began after a brief adjournment earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat calmly listening to the discussion amid chaos in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 p.m. following opposition uproar on the issue of demonetisation.

When the House re-assembled at noon, the opposition members continued to raise slogans against the government.

When the House met for the day earlier, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded that the House should make an obituary reference to those martyred in the border areas and those people who reportedly lost their lives because of trauma while standing in long queues for money withdrawals before banks and ATMs.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the agitating members that the discussion on demonetisation is going on and the government is ready for a discussion on the issue at the border.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati alleged that the government is not concerned about the prevailing situation in the country because of demonetisation. (ANI)