BJP made promises it will never be able to fulfil: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP’s poll promise of ‘achche din’ during the 2014 general election, saying it made lots of promises that it will never be able to fulfil.

“For the Bharatiya Janata (‘Jumla’) Party, the ‘achhe din’ have turned unpalatable for them; Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economics has become ‘jumla-comics’. What (BJP President) Amit Shah said sometime ago, (Union minister) Nitin Gadkari has said in public now,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters here.

The Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Shipping on Tuesday said in Mumbai that the slogan of ‘acche din’ had originally been coined by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but had now become a “millstone” around the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government’s neck.

“By saying this, they have insulted the people of the country. It is pitiable as well as unfortunate, as it exposes the false promises made. Today, this fraud has come out,” the Congress leader said.

“It is only an issue in the world of dreams. It is never going to be fulfilled in the coming times,” Singhvi said.

Singhvi said the slogan was coined by the BJP only to fool 125 crore people of the country.

“Jumlas (idiomatic expression), sloganeering, data fudging, falsehood, propaganda and fooling the public have become a trademark of this government. That is why we can say that the Modi government has become a ‘jumla’ government,” he remarked.

The Congress leader also criticised the Modi Government on gross domestic product growth, saying the GDP has been shown as 7 to 7.5 per cent but is actually 5 to 5.5 per cent only.

He said the promise of bringing back Rs 80 lakh crore black money from abroad within 100 days of the BJP coming to power at the Centre and putting Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of each Indian has also proved hollow.

–IANS

