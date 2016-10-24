BJP making all efforts to lift ban on Jallikkattu in TN

Madurai,OCt24:BJP’s Tamil Nadu president Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that the State Unit of the party has been making all possible efforts to ensure that the existing ban on Tamil traditional sport of Jallikkattu is lifted and the sport is held across the State during next year’s Pongal in January.

Speaking to newsmen at Vadipatti in Madurai, Tamilisai said that the BJP wasn’t making it a political issue but was only making efforts to host Jallikkattu at least next year. “The BJP-led Centre is also making necessary efforts to pass a Bill regarding Jallikkattu in the ensuing Winter Session of Parliament,” she informed.

She opined that the DMK convening an all-party meeting on the Cauvery river water sharing row didn’t appear genuine and felt that there was no need for such a meeting in the present scenario. On another note, she said that the Assembly by-polls in Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Tirupparankundram should be held freely and fairly.

It may be recalled that the ban on Jallikkattu by the Supreme Court of India was imposed way back in May, 2014 due to which the sport hasn’t been performed in the State for the past two years in 2015 and 2016. Though the Court relaxed the ban last January, petitions filed by animal rights and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) resulted in continuation of the ban.