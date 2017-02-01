BJP march to Law Academy gets violent on harthal day with agitators pelted stones at Kerala police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Feb1: The march taken out by the BJP to the Law Academy during the hartal day turned violent, when the agitators pelted stones at police. The police then resorted to lathi-charge and firing of teargas and water cannon.

A media person also got injured in the attack launched by the police.

On Tuesday, the police had caned the BJP and Yuva Morcha men who had blocked the Peroorkada road in front of the Law Academy, demanding Principal Lakshmi Nair’s resignation and arrest. Water cannons were also fired at them. In the incident about 40 activists including BJP State secretary were injured.

Police used force to remove activist who had been sitting on the road from morning till 2 in the noon. They fired water cannons seven times and lathi-charged number of times. The BJP alleged that a posse of policemen led by Assistant Commissioner K E Baiju was made to kick the activists using boots and brutally lathi-charge them.

BJP is observing hartal on Wednesday in protest against Tuesday’s police attack.