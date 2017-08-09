BJP Minister Vinod Kumar Singh challenges media persons to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai.

Patna/Bihar, August 9: The Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party Minister Vinod Kumar Singh provoked an argument by asking the media persons to raise their hands and chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai.” Anyhow, when a minority of them resisted from doing so, the minister opposed them by asking that, “Are you followers of Pakistan?”

On Tuesday, Vinod Kumar Singh was addressing the media at a function and he raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and asked the media to answer by raising their hands. Then, Vinod Kumar Singh said that “I could see that some people are not raising their hands, are they supporters of Pakistan?”. The minister added that “First you are children of Bharat Mata, then only you would be a brother of media and electronic media.”

Vijay Kumar Singh, the Minister of Mines and Geology from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quota in the Janata Dal-United-Bjp government whose leader is Nitish Kumar. While the Bihar assembly polls were undergoing in 2015, BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad must leave for Pakistan.

The comment had followed the argumentative statement by the party co-worker Giriraj Singh who said that “Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad wish to make Bihar a Pakistan.” Previously, the BJP chief Amit Shah said that if his party loses the Bihar assembly elections, Pakistan would burst firecrackers.