Bareilly/Uttar Pradesh, April 20: BJP MLA Mahendra Yadav on Thursday had slapped a toll plaza employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. Watch video below.

#WATCH BJP MLA Mahendra Yadav slaps a toll plaza employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly pic.twitter.com/VV968psUuR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2017