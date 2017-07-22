BJP Mocked Mamata Banerjee; Says ‘Keep daydreaming about ousting them’

Kolkata/Bengaluru, July 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that her wish of ousting the saffron party from the nation is merely a dream which will never get fulfilled.

BJP leader S. Prakash said that the TMC supremo is aware that the BJP will give a deep dent in its vote bank, and hence is getting anxious.

“Mamata Banerjee is day dreaming about this from quite a long time. Even in West Bengal, she is facing the heat of BJP. In the next elections the BJP will make a big dent in TMC’s vote bank that is why she is worried,” said Prakash.

Echoing similar sentiments another BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that Banerjee should not forget that major cross voting took place in West Bengal and that her leaders voted for NDA’s Presidential elect Ram Nath Kovind.

“Mamata Banerjee is talking tall but she should not forget that major cross voting took place in West Bengal during the Presidential election where TMC leaders voted for Ram Nath Kovind Ji,” said Sinha.

“Let me tell her that BJP has immensely strengthened its roots in the nation and TMC will not be able to do anything,” he added.

Banerjee yesterday fired a new salvo at the BJP and said that the TMC would launch the ‘BJP Bharat Chhodo’ movement on August 9.

Addressing the Martyr’s Day rally here commemorating the 1993 Kolkata firing, Mamata also accused the Union Government of not allowing the State Governments to work.

“We are residing in India at a time when we do not know whether we have our democracy or not. Also, the Hindus do not know if they can live with the respect due to fake Hinduism. Don’t know if Dalits or Muslims can survive with dignity,” she added.

Attacking the BJP Government on demonetisation, Mamata called it one of the “biggest scams”.

“The BJP had made crores of money during demonetisation. The Reserve Bank till date hasn’t given any calculation of the total collection. We want an investigation into the demonetised money. It’s the biggest scam ever. Employment has gone down in the country due to demonitisation,” she added.

(ANI)