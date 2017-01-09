BJP moves Election Commission accusing Mayawati of seeking votes in name of caste

New Delhi, January 9: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Neeraj Saxena has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) againstBahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, accusing her of seeking votes in name of caste and religion.

“We have registered a complaint with Election Commission of India (ECI) against BSP chief Mayawati for violation of Supreme Court’s guidelines seeking votes in name of religion,” Saxena told ANI, adding that BSP has disrespected the apex court’s order.

Saxena, who is BJP’s Uttar Pradesh executive member, further demanded that the Election Commission to debar BSP from contesting elections for flouting apex court’s directives.

Mayawati, had earlier on January 3, said in a press conference that of the 403 seats, 85 are reserved for the Schedule Castes and 87 tickets have been given to Dalits, 97 to Muslims, 106 to OBCs, 66 to Brahmins, 36 to Kshetriyas and 11 to Kayasthas, Vaishyas and Punjabis.

Earlier on January 2, the apex court, while hearing the Hindutva case which deals with electoral malpractices arising out of its 1995 judgment, said that politicians cannot seek vote in the name of caste, creed, or religion.

The Election Commission has, on January 4, announced seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh beginning on February 11. (ANI)